Updated on: October 27, 2022 11:33 IST

Rajnath Singh, Army chief General Manoj Pande To Attend Infantry Day event In Jammu & Kashmir Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande will attend an event in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (October 27) to mark the 75th anniversary of Infantry Day, officials said.Infantry Day is celebrated to commemorate the arrival of Indian Army at Budgam airfield on October 27, 1947, to protect Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistani forces. It was the first military operation of Independent India.#rajnathsingh #jammukashmir #indiatv