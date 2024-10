Updated on: October 29, 2024 8:56 IST

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Government, Claims It Is Using ‘Divide and Rule' Policy at the Centre

During a public rally in Pozhuthana, Congress leader and candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha by-elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “There are only 2 things BJP govt is busy doing, one is making their businessmen friends even richer and handing all the resources of the govt and country to them.