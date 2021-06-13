Sunday, June 13, 2021
     
  Pradhan accepts 'fuel prices problematic', says govt saving money for COVID welfare schemes

Pradhan accepts 'fuel prices problematic', says govt saving money for COVID welfare schemes

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 13 accepted that the current fuel prices are problematic but central or state govt are spending over Rs 35,000 crores on vaccines in a year.
