Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Police baton-charge ETT, TET qualified unemployed teachers in Patiala

News Videos

Police baton-charge ETT, TET qualified unemployed teachers in Patiala

Police baton-charged Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualified unemployed teachers in Punjab's Patiala.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News