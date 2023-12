Updated on: December 18, 2023 12:49 IST

PM Modi’s Vikas yatra has reached everyone: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that PM Modi’s Vikas yatra has reached everyone. He said, “They are all my family members. The 'Vikas' yatra that PM Modi started 10 years ago has reached everyone.