Monday, November 15, 2021
     
Updated on: November 15, 2021 11:20 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to revered tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. On the occasion, Modi also greeted the residents of Jharkhand, which was formed on Munda's birth anniversary in 2000.
