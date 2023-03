Updated on: March 16, 2023 18:01 IST

Parliament Session 2023: Rahul Gandhi, for the first time gave a statement on the demand for apology

There has been an uproar again in the country's Parliament on Rahul Gandhi's statement abroad. After a while from now, the proceedings of the Parliament will resume and once again there will be an uproar, because Rahul Gandhi has reached the Parliament for the first time after the statement.