Updated on: May 12, 2023 11:43 IST

Pakistan Drama:Imran Khan, the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was released

Imran Khan will show up in court today in Islamabad Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that Imran's arrest was unlawful. Imran Khan may be arrested again today despite having been granted bail, according to Home Minister Rana Sanaullah.