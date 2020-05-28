Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
No country is in position to go to war: Former Lt General Abhay Krishna

On India-China tension, former Lt General Abhay Krishna said that no country is in position to go to war, moreover, China is already being cornered by the world over coronavirus outbreak.

