Updated on: January 15, 2023 18:33 IST

Nepal Plane Crash: 68 killed in Yeti Airline plane crash in Nepal says Rescue official

At least 68 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday, a rescue official said.