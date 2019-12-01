Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Nana Patole elected unopposed as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

News Videos

Nana Patole elected unopposed as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 01, 2019 14:58 IST ]

Congress MLA Nana Patole was today elected unopposed as Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly​ after BJP candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew his nomination from the post.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoUttar Pradesh govt issues notice to 26 District magistrate over stubble burning Next VideoBJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has been elected as Leader of Opposition of Maharashtra Assembly  