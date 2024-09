Updated on: September 17, 2024 18:48 IST

Muqabla: 'Khadaaun' government will run...face Kejriwal, vanguard Atishi?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has resigned from his post...A little while ago Arvind Kejriwal had reached LG's residence...Delhi's next Chief Minister Atishi was also present with him...With the resignation of Kejriwal. Now the fireworks are about to start in Delhi...