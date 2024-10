Updated on: October 30, 2024 21:27 IST

Muqabla: Baba Bageshwar's befitting reply to Tauqeer Raza

The number of statements on firecrackers on Diwali is increasing… Baba Bageshwar said that those who demand a ban on fireworks on Diwali, why do they remain silent on New Year’s firecrackers… why do they not oppose the sacrifice of goats on Bakrid…