Updated on: February 10, 2023 14:36 IST

Mukesh Ambani stated at the Global Investors Summit, "I will invest an additional 75,000 crores in the state."

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the UP Global Investor Summit that Reliance will continue to work for the development of UP. So far, the company has invested Rs 50,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.Further investments will be made in the state as well. In UP