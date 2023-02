Updated on: February 18, 2023 16:02 IST

Modi and Muslims—everyone has their own plan. Uddhav vs. Shinde; Bhiwani Case; Asaduddin Owaisi

Shiv Sena's true leader is now Eknath Shinde.Due to this, the equation of 24 has suddenly changed. What will be the biggest difference between the 2019 and 2024 elections?