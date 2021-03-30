Tuesday, March 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Locals attack sub-inspector with sticks in Moradabad

News Videos

Locals attack sub-inspector with sticks in Moradabad

Locals attacked a sub-inspector with sticks in Moradabad after which he was seriously injured. The incident was captured on CCTV camera.
Locals Moradabad CCTV Camera Uttar Pradesh Sub-inspector Attacked

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News