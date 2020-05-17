Government to announce lockdown 4.0 guidelines
India Coronavirus cases climb to 90,927, death toll 2,872
Teachers maintaining 'social distancing' while checking board exam copies in Prayagraj
Migrant workers walk on foot in Surat to reach their hometown amid COVID-19
Lockdown 4.0 guidelines to be released today. What we know so far
Over 90,000 coronavirus cases in India; deaths at 2,872. Check state-wise list
FM Sitharaman announces 7-step booster for economy
Weather ALERT! AMPHAN brewing into severe cyclonic storm, to hit West Bengal coast by May 20
Lockdown 4.0: 30 districts that may continue to see stricter guidelines after May 17
Priyanka Chopra reminisces about her first Cannes appearance with husband Nick Jonas. Watch video
Khushi Kapoor reveals people made fun of her for not looking like mom Sridevi
Anurag Kashyap shares Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's unseen posters as Bombay Velvet clocks 5 years
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 17: Astrological predictions for Aries, Leo, Taurus, Aquarius
Insurance cover worth Rs 50 lakh per person: Nirmala Sitharaman
Yoga, ayurvedic acupressure useful in improving kid's health: Swami Ramdev
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Sunday, May 17, 2020
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
ZSI lists 20 species of amphibians as 'critically endangered'
Coronavirus in Andhra: 25 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 611. Check district-wise list
Public health labs to be set up at block levels, FM Sitharaman makes the big announcement
Maharashtra: Liquor worth Rs 76,000 seized from four trucks
Soldier killed in encounter in J-K's Doda
Companies Act violations involving minor technical, procedural decriminalised
Govt announces additional Rs 40,000 crore for MNREGA to create additional jobs
Tesla to build Cybertruck Gigafactory in Texas: Report
7 compoundable offences dropped as govt moves to decriminalise Companies Act defaults
FM Sitharaman announces 7-step booster for economy
Remembering Vikram Aur Betaal actor Sajjan on his death anniversary
Riddhima shares memories of father Rishi Kapoor's New York outing with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia
'Migrant workers made our homes, can't we send them back to their homes': Sonu Sood
Satyajeet Dubey’s mother tests COVID-19 positive, actor home quarantines with sister
TV actor Manmeet Grewal commits suicide; he was in depression due to debts
KP can't go after Kohli because he's 'the big man': Kesrick Williams reacts to Pietersen's old tweet
Watch: After Tendulkar's 'blindfold' version, Rohit Sharma goes creative in #KeepItUp challenge
'Sachin gave me gloves as I was performing well': Agarkar reveals he was touted as 'next Tendulkar'
'Dhoni was going for toss, on the way he told me..': Saha recalls story behind his Test debut
Didn't get the same backing as Kohli, Rohit from their team management: Ahmed Shehzad
OnePlus truly wireless earphones might launch in July: All you need to know
Realme Buds Air Neo might launch in India soon: All you need to know
Facebook buys GIF company GIPHY so that users send GIFs easily
Redmi smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity chip launching soon: Redmi GM Lu Weibing
GTA 5 available for free on Epic Games Store: How to download
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
UK media watchdog fines Zakir Naik's Peace TV 300,000 pounds for 'hate speech'
Thailand extends ban on international flights until June end
If world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you: Obama to Class of 2020. Big Takeaways
China reports 17 new coronavirus cases; Wuhan continues mass testing campaign
Fire, explosion in Los Angeles injures 10 firefighters
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 17: Astrological predictions for Aries, Leo, Taurus, Aquarius
Vastu Tip: Never keep mirror in south and west direction
Lord Badrinath temple all set to open tomorrow morning with grand flower decorations
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why