Updated on: July 21, 2023 10:21 IST

Jaipur Earthquake: 3 Back-To-Back Earthquakes Hit Jaipur Within Half An Hour

Jaipur Earthquake: This morning's big news from Rajasthan where strong tremors of earthquake have woken people from their sleep. The epicenter of the earthquake was the capital Jaipur, where the first tremor was felt at 4:09 am.