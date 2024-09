Updated on: September 30, 2024 14:53 IST

Super 100 : Israels deadliest attack on Lebanon kills several Hezbollah’s top leaders within 72 hours

1. After Hamas and Hezbollah, Israel opens front against Houthi rebels... Major airstrike on Houthi rebel positions in Yemen 2. Israel's continuous attack on Lebanon continues... After the bombing, scenes of devastation are visible everywhere. 3. Heavy rains, floods and landslides caused devastation