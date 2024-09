Updated on: September 21, 2024 16:22 IST

Israel’s airstrike jolts Hezbollah, deadly attack eliminates Hezbollah’s top commander Ibrahim Aqil

The Israeli military carried out an airstrike in southern Beirut, killing senior Hezbollah military figure Ibrahim Aqil on September 19. The strike claimed 14 lives reported Reuters, causing significant damage in the Jamous area of Beirut's southern suburbs. Watch to know more!