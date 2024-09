Updated on: September 30, 2024 14:31 IST

Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Biden says he will speak with Netanyahu over Lebanon airstrikes

Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: US President Joe Biden said that he believes an all-out war in the Middle East must be avoided and stressed that he would speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the subject. “It has to be”, Biden told reporters as he boarded Air Force One for Washington."