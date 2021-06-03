Is Mehul Choksi still an Indian citizen? | Watch what Choksi's lawyer says

A magistrate court in Dominica has rejected the bail application of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in connection with his illegal entry into the country, news agency ANI reported. "Will will move the upper court," said his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal. Choksi was produced before a magistrate in Dominica to answer charges of his illegal entry into the Caribbean island nation following a high court order on Wednesday. He appeared before the magistrate on a wheel chair in a blue T-shirt and black shorts.