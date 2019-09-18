Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
  Indian Army conducts mock drill in Ladakh

Indian Army conducts mock drill in Ladakh

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 18, 2019 14:23 IST ]

Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command witnessed an exercise by integrated troops of all arms and services in Super High Altitude area in Eastern Ladakh today.

