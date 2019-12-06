Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother on Friday commented on the killing of four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case. She expressed happiness and hailed the police for their action. Asha Devi is the mother of the horrific Nirbhaya case victim. "I am extremely happy with this punishment. Police have done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel," Nirbhaya's mother said.