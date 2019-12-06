Friday, December 06, 2019
     
Hyderabad accused killed: Justice served to at least one daughter, says Nirbhaya's mother

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 06, 2019 10:49 IST ]

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother on Friday commented on the killing of four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case. She expressed happiness and hailed the police for their action. Asha Devi is the mother of the horrific Nirbhaya case victim. "I am extremely happy with this punishment. Police have done a great job and I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel," Nirbhaya's mother said.

 

