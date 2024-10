Updated on: October 10, 2024 17:11 IST

From Reliance to Adani, all industrialists grieve Ratan Tata's demise, call it a "sad day"

Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, one of India's largest and most prominent companies, died on October 9. From Reliance to Adani, all industrialists grieve Ratan Tata's demise, call it a "sad day"