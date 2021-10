Updated on: October 15, 2021 15:06 IST

From drugs smuggling to OTT and Kashmir, know all about Mohan Bhagwat's address

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday performed 'shastra puja' on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra in Nagpur. The headquarters of the RSS is located in the Mahal area of the city. Bhagwat also offered his respects at the 'samadhi sthal' of RSS founder KB Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar. Besides, he took part in the drill exercises by Swayamsevaks.