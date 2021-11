Updated on: November 30, 2021 18:15 IST

EXCLUSIVE: 26/11 Mumbai attacks - Kanchan Kanojia chronicles survivors' tale in her new book

26th November 2008 - The Mumbai terror attack had everyone trembling in horror, especially the suvivors. Author Kanchan Kanojia in her book, 'I Heard Bullets - Rethinking Resilience in the Wake of 26/11' talks about her journey with the suvivors. Listen in.