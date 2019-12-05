Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
DU teachers protest, demand absorption of ad-hoc teachers

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 11:22 IST ]

In protest against non-payment of salaries for several months, hundreds of Delhi University teachers here on Wednesday gathered outside the Vice-Chancellor's office, broke its gates, painted graffiti on walls, and demanded appointment, absorption and promotions of ad hoc teachers along with payment of arrears. The protest continued till night as the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) president Rajib Ray said they would not move till the Vice-Chancellor heard their demands.

