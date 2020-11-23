Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Criminal with Rs 15,000 bounty escapes after brief exchange of fire with MP Police

News Videos

Criminal with Rs 15,000 bounty escapes after brief exchange of fire with MP Police

A criminal with Rs 15,000 bounty on his head escaped after a brief exchange of fire with police in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.
Exchange Of Fire Mp Police Encounter Police Miscreants Mandsaur

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News