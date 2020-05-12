Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
  5. COVID-19: Preparations underway at Sabarmati railway station

Sabarmati railway station is being sanitised ahead of the arrival of passengers to board a special train from here for New Delhi at 6:20 pm on May 12.

