Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Coronavirus in India: 37,975 new cases in last 24 hours, total number of cases beyond 91 lakh

News Videos

Coronavirus in India: 37,975 new cases in last 24 hours, total number of cases beyond 91 lakh

With 37,975 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rise to 91,77,841. With 480 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,34,218 . Total active cases at 4,38,667

Covid-19 Coronavirus Health Ministry Lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates Covid Live Updates Coronavirus India

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News