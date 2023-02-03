Friday, February 03, 2023
     
Updated on: February 03, 2023 20:40 IST

India TV Samvaad Budget 2023: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala called 2023 budget "the budget of Rich"

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala called Modi's budget the budget of the rich. He further completed the matter by saying that there was no mention of economic equality in this budget.
