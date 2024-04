Updated on: April 08, 2024 15:09 IST

Cody Rhodes overpowers Roman Reigns to win WWE Universal Championship | Sports Wrap

Mumbai Indians finally got off the mark in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they registered their maiden win of the season over Delhi Capitals on Sunday. In the other game of the Sunday doubleheader, the Lucknow Super Giants outclassed the Gujarat Titans to register a hat-trick of wins.