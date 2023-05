Updated on: May 26, 2023 9:20 IST

CM Yogi, Jyotiraditya Scindia to open Kanpur airport new terminal bldg today

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi is going to give a big gift to Kanpur today. CM Yogi will inaugurate the new terminal building of the airport in Kanpur today. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present on this occasion.