  5. CM Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview

Updated on: February 02, 2023 23:23 IST

CM Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview

Uttar Pradesh के CM Yogi Adityanath ने साल 2023 का अपना पहला Interview India TV को दिया. इंटरव्यू में सीएम योगी ने प्रदेश के विकास से लेकर राजनीतिक मुद्दे पर बात की.
