Monday, December 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 : This Bill is in the interest of northeast states and the country

News Videos

Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 : This Bill is in the interest of northeast states and the country

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 09, 2019 11:28 IST ]

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 : This Bill is in the interest of northeast states and the country. The Bill will get nod from both the Houses of the Parliament.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoUnion Home Minister Amit Shah set to move Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today Next VideoJammu And Kashmir: Massive search operation underway in Pulwama  