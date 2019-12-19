Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
  CAA, NRC protest: AISF members stop train at Rajendra Nagar railway station, Patna

CAA, NRC protest: AISF members stop train at Rajendra Nagar railway station, Patna

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 10:51 IST ]
All India Students Federation (AISF) members stop the train at Rajendra Nagar railway station in Bihar's Patna in protest against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.
