Updated on: February 01, 2025 11:10 IST

Budget 2025: Priyank Kharge Discusses Key Issues Before Union Budget

Ahead of the Union Budget, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge expressed no expectations, criticizing Prime Minister Modi for rising unemployment, the closure of SMEs and MSMEs, ongoing farmer protests, and the failure of initiatives like Start-up India, Make in India, Skill India, and Digital India.