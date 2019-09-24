Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. BMW Motorrad launches 2 new bikes; price starts at Rs 15.95 lakh

News Videos

BMW Motorrad launches 2 new bikes; price starts at Rs 15.95 lakh

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 24, 2019 23:12 IST ]

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German auto major BMW Group, launched two all-new motorcycle models, BMW R 1250 R and BMW R 1250 RT in India, priced at Rs 15.95 lakh and Rs 22.50 lakh, respectively.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSpecial News | September 24, 2019 Next VideoWatch India TV Special show Haqikat Kya Hai | September 24, 2019  