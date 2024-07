Updated on: July 15, 2024 18:14 IST

Rajdharm : ASI submits 2,000-page survey report Of BhojshALA Hindu Temple

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)'s scientific survey report of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal-Maula mosque complex which was submitted Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court reportedly revealed that there were 97 statues, including 37 Hindu deities inside the complex.