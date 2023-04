Updated on: April 06, 2023 11:41 IST

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar: Bageshwar Dham Baba's agenda is very clear on Hanuman Janmotsav

Hanuman Janmotsav 2023: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Bageshwar Dham Baba's agenda is very clear on the pretext of 1.25 lakh Hanuman Chalisa. Even though the text will be Hanuman Chalisa, it will be about the Hindu nation and Ramrajya.