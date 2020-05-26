Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
  Around 60 stranded Ladakh native landed at Leh via domestic flight

Around 60 stranded Ladakh native landed at Leh via domestic flight

Ladakh has received their first domestic flight nearly after 2 months coronavirus lockdown. The Air India flight landed at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport with around 50-60 passengers.

