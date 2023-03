Updated on: March 24, 2023 9:50 IST

Amritpal Singh: Rickshaw puller Lakhbir Singh Lakkha made a big disclosure about Amritpal

India TV has found that rickshaw puller, Lakhbir Singh Lakha. Sitting on which Amritpal Singh escaped Amritpal's bike got punctured during the escape. Then he had taken a lift from the same rickshaw driver, Lakhbir Singh Lakkha. Know what big revelations the rickshaw puller made.