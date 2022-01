Updated on: January 31, 2022 13:40 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Akhilesh Yadav confident on his win from Karhal Seat

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday, filed nomination from Karhal Seat of Mainpur. He seemed confident in his tone and said that he would definitely win from the seat.