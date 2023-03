Updated on: March 07, 2023 13:20 IST

A total of 12 ministers will take oaths in Meghalaya, and a total of 45 MLAs support the Conrad Sangma government..Swearing-in of a new government in Meghalaya Conrad Sangma will become CM of Meghalaya for the second time, with PM Modi present.