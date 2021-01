65-year-old Indian woman returns home after 18 years in Pakistan jail

Hasina Begum, a 65-year-old woman who was in Pakistan jail, returned to India after 18 years. Begum had gone to Pakistan to meet her husband's relatives; however, she landed up in a Pakistan jail after she lost her passport. Longing for return to her country, Aurangabad police helped the woman. Police filed a report on the matter. She was received by her relatives and Aurangabad police officials upon her return here. "I want to thank Aurangabad police helping," said Hasina. Pakistan released Begum last week and handed her over to Indian authorities.