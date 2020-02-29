Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
  5 missing after boat capsizes in UP's Chandauli, rescue ops underway

News Videos

5 missing after boat capsizes in UP's Chandauli, rescue ops underway

    Around five persons including two women and three girls went missing after their boat capsized in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district.

