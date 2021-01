308 Pak Twitter handles created to disrupt farmers' tractor parade on R-Day: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has allowed agitating farmers to carry out a tractor parade on January 26 when India celebrates its Republic Day. The tractor parade will start after the official Republic Day parade concludes at Rajpath and cover a distance of more than 100 kilometers before culminating around 6 pm. The Delhi Police has agreed to remove the barricades at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur to let farmers enter the national capital. Farmer leaders said the tractor parade will remain peaceful and will not affect the official Republic Day parade in any way.