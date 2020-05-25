Monday, May 25, 2020
     
2 police constables caught for smuggling liquor illegally in AP

Andhra Pradesh police caught two police constables in Jonnalagadda, for illegally smuggling liquor from Telangana. Police has also registered case against both of them.

