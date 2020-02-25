Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. New disease classification system for obesity

Lifestyle Videos

New disease classification system for obesity

In a recent study researchers proposed a new scientifically correct and medically actionable disease classification system for obesity based on the concept of Adiposity-Based Chronic Disease (ABCD).

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News